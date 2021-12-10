News release from our colleagues at the International Drug Policy Consortium:

Today, at the CND 64th Session Reconvened, the Chair of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was meant to present a ground-breaking >study on drug policy and arbitrary detention, which includes recommendations to decriminalise use, cultivation and possession for personal use, inter alia.

The oral video presentation by the Chair of the WGAD was blocked as a number of Member States contested the Working Group's legitimacy.

This censorship of human rights experts, on International Human Rights Day (!), sets a dangerous precedent that should not go unnoticed.

We encourage you to share >this press release (also below) with your contacts, and share this information on social media. You can >retweet or use the following suggested tweets:

On #HumanRightsDay, @CND_tweets sets a worrying precedent by blocking the oral statement of the Chair of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

We urge Member States and UN agencies to #StandUp4HumanRights! >https://idpc.net/media/press-releases/2021/12/on-international-human-rights-day-un-drugs-body-silences-un-human-rights-expert-on-ground-breaking-report

On #HumanRightsDay, @CND_tweets silences @UN #HumanRights expert's presentation of a study on the harmful impacts of punitive drug policies.

The Commission sends a worrying message by refusing to #StandUp4HumanRights! https://idpc.net/media/press-releases/2021/12/on-international-human-rights-day-un-drugs-body-silences-un-human-rights-expert-on-ground-breaking-report