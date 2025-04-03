Report: Trump Admin Actually Considering Mexico Attack

Dear friends,

Last month Phil wrote about the administration designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, and the possibility that could be a prelude to staging military attacks inside Mexico. Last week, the New York Times reported they are actually considering it.

The CIA is already operating Reaper drones like this one over Mexico. (Air Force)

We think a military attack inside Mexico, without the permission of Mexico's sovereign government (which also would like to do away with the cartels) would carry grave risks, and would almost certainly do more harm than good. We are watching this, as we are watching Trump's call to enact death penalty laws for drugs as I wrote last week. And I thought you should be aware of this evolving situation too.

I also have a brief word to share about larger matters that this is part of. It is a political claim of the president and his supporters that Trump was the candidate and now president of peace. But Trump actually started two small wars during his first presidential term:

In June 2017, the United Emirates with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on the country of Qatar, after the Trump administration, decided to support the blockade, departing from long-running US policy toward Qatar, a military and economic ally of the US. The blockade followed an April meeting between the Kushner family business and Qatar's Minister of Finance, in which Qatar declined to provide financing that the family of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner needed to rescue their property, the struggling 666 5th Avenue office building in New York.

Then in 2019, Trump abruptly ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria's border with Turkey, paving the way an invasion by Turkish troops. The move altered years of US policy, and blindsided US defense officials. Turkey's subsequent invasion and bombing displaced 200,000 Kurds. Trump's decision to withdraw US troops is reported to have been made "instinctively" following a phone call with Erdoğan. There are two adjoining Trump Towers in the Şişli district of Istanbul, one business and one residential.

We noted these in a summary of autocratic world leaders who have a history of successfully manipulating Trump for their own ends, written for pro-democracy demonstrations we organized in October 2020 and November 2024, under the banner of the Stand with Human Rights and Democracy campaign.

You can read more about what we're doing in my email sent last month, "Greetings from Occupied Washington." And there will be more to talk about soon. In the meanwhile, if you support our current mission of furthering compassionate drug policy during this unprecedented time, while doing our part to stop fascism, I ask if you can take a moment to make a donation.

We are pushing forward and doing our part. And we see reasons for hope – I hope you do too.

Sincerely,

David Borden

StoptheDrugWar.org

Washington, DC

