The International Harm Reduction Conference Program Is Out!

The program for the Harm Reduction International Conference 2025 (HR25) is out! The conference will take place in Bogotá, Colombia on 27-30 April 2025 at the Agora Bogotá Convention Center. (And there's still time to register, for in-person or line: https://hr25.hri.global/registration/)

This long-running biennial conference will convene more than 1,000 international delegates from the fields of harm reduction, drug policy, public health and human rights. Harm Reduction International received 1200 abstracts from 75 countries -- a fifth from Latin America, with more than 100 submitted in Spanish.

200 members of the HR25 Online Review Committee then evaluated the abstracts using a simple online scoring method. Then the Programme Committee met late last year to do a deep dive and build the conference program. The conference program, which has now been released, is the result: https://hr25.hri.global/hr25-programme/

Hope to see you in Bogotá!

P.S. You can also read more about the conference from the guest post HRI provided to us last January, online here.